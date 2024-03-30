March 30, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will begin a 24-day State-wide tour from Thiruvananthapuram today to address LDF election conventions in each of the 20 constituencies. He will address meetings at Neyyatinkara, Thiruvallam and Pettah. Police arrested 5 persons for the abduction of a youth who took deposits from several people for online trading at Edavanna. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran calls on Indian Union Muslim League chairman Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal ahead of the elections. Congress leader M.K. Raghavan to submit nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls In Kozhikode today. He will later inaugurate a protest march to the Income Tax office in Kozhikode against the misuse of the department by the BJP government. Perambra police in Kozhikode arrested the wife of the accused in the case of the murder of a woman for securing her gold ornaments.

Track latest news from Kerala here

