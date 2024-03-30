Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will begin a 24-day State-wide tour from Thiruvananthapuram today to address LDF election conventions in each of the 20 constituencies. He will address meetings at Neyyatinkara, Thiruvallam and Pettah.
- Police arrested 5 persons for the abduction of a youth who took deposits from several people for online trading at Edavanna.
- KPCC president K. Sudhakaran calls on Indian Union Muslim League chairman Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal ahead of the elections.
- Congress leader M.K. Raghavan to submit nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls In Kozhikode today. He will later inaugurate a protest march to the Income Tax office in Kozhikode against the misuse of the department by the BJP government.
- Perambra police in Kozhikode arrested the wife of the accused in the case of the murder of a woman for securing her gold ornaments.
