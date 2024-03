March 03, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with representatives of 2000 Residents’ Associations drawn from across the State in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Neethi Medical Scheme in Kochi.

