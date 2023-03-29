HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments on March 29, 2023

Key news developments in Kerala on March 29, Wednesday

March 29, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Tusker Arikompan at Cement Palam near Chinnakkanal.

Tusker Arikompan at Cement Palam near Chinnakkanal. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Kerala High Court will consider the case against the Forest department’s move to capture the problematic wild elephant Arikompan of Munnar. The court had issued an interim stay on the capture of the tusker after an animal rights organisation based in Thiruvananthapuram filed a petition against the move.

2. The hearing on the bail plea of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to CM, in the Life Mission bribery case to continue before the High Court today.

3. CPI organises event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Onchiyam agitation in Kozhikode. Party national secretariat member Ramakrishna Pandey to inaugurate the event.

4. The annual Budget of the Kochi Corporation likely to be passed today by the council.

