Top Kerala news developments today

March 28, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 28, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to CM, seeking bail in the Life Mission bribery case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. A suo motu contempt case registered against the State leaders of the banned Popular Front of India for holding a flash hartal will come up before the High Court today. Actor Innocent's body to be laid to rest at the St.Thomas cathedral, Irinjalakuda today morning. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will lay the foundation stone for the NCC headquarters building in Thiruvananthapuram today. Vikraman Nair, a veteran theatre personality of Kozhikode passed away today. He is known for his performance on over 10,000 stages. Actor Innocent commemoration meeting to be held under the aegis of film societies in Kozhikode. Track latest news from Kerala here

