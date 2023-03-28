Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to CM, seeking bail in the Life Mission bribery case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
- A suo motu contempt case registered against the State leaders of the banned Popular Front of India for holding a flash hartal will come up before the High Court today.
- Actor Innocent’s body to be laid to rest at the St.Thomas cathedral, Irinjalakuda today morning.
- Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will lay the foundation stone for the NCC headquarters building in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Vikraman Nair, a veteran theatre personality of Kozhikode passed away today. He is known for his performance on over 10,000 stages.
- Actor Innocent commemoration meeting to be held under the aegis of film societies in Kozhikode.
