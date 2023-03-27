Top Kerala News developments on March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. A petition by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran seeking to quash the case registered against him under the provisions of the Copyrights Act for allegedly using a song composed by the music band-Thaikkudam Bridge, in film ‘Kantara’ without band’s permission is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. Actor Innocent’s body to be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium at Kadavantra till 11 a.m. for the public to pay homage.

3 General Education Minister V.Sivankutty will inaugurate a function to mark World Theatre Day in Thiruvananthapuram today. Play “Kudiyozhikkal’ to be staged by Nireeksha Sthree Nataka Vedi on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. World Theatre Day celebrations in Kozhikode by Natak, the organisation of theatre groups and personalities.

5. A high level official meeting has been scheduled today to take stock of the situation following the decision of the National Company Law Tribunal to hand over the affairs of the Kozhikode-based PSU Steel Complex to a receiver. While the Opposition-backed trade unions accuse the State Government of failing to devise a revival package for the company, those supporting the State Government blame the Centre’s neglect for the current situation.

6. The annual Budget of the Kochi Corporation to be presented today. The UDF is likely to continue its protest in the council demanding the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, accusing the local body of failure to manage the Brahmapuram waste management facility.

7. Kozhikode district committee of the United Democratic Front to hold meeting today to chalk out the next stage of protests against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

Track latest updates from Kerala here

ADVERTISEMENT