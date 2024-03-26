March 26, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Petitions by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the floating of masala bond by KIIFB to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram will hear a petition against Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, accusing him of taking a hefty bribe to derail the Silverline semi high rail corridor project. Meet the Press’ at Ernakulam Press Club with CPI Kerala state secretary Binoy Viswom. A two-day workshop on ‘Global South: Together for a shared future’ to begin in Thiruvananthapuram today. The workshop is organised by the ISDA Centre for International Studies and the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala. K. Surendran, BJP State president and NDA candidate in Wayanad will lead a road show at Kalpetta today evening. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR to preside over the conclave on biomedical waste management and stakeholders meet at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram. Dr.M.Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi among others to address the conclave.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT