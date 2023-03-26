ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments on March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address the valedictory event of socialist leader Arangil Sreedharan’s birth centenary celebrations at Kozhikode today.

2. The reconstituted State council of the Indian Union Muslim League will hold its first meeting at Kozhikode today.

3. District Congress Committees organise satyagraha at various centres today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to inaugurate satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram.

4. A special team under the Chief Conservator of Forests K.S Deepa has been deputed in Aralam in Kannur to respond to human- animal conflicts in the area which has been identified as a hotspot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kannur is set to host an event to make the longest brownie cake today. Brownies Bakery from Kannur and Cochin Bakery in Kozhikode are attempting to set the Guiness world record by making and displaying the cake at the Kannur Jawahar stadium. The cake will be 700 ft long and weigh 2800 kg. Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US