Top Kerala News developments on March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

1. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address the valedictory event of socialist leader Arangil Sreedharan’s birth centenary celebrations at Kozhikode today.

2. The reconstituted State council of the Indian Union Muslim League will hold its first meeting at Kozhikode today.

3. District Congress Committees organise satyagraha at various centres today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to inaugurate satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram.

4. A special team under the Chief Conservator of Forests K.S Deepa has been deputed in Aralam in Kannur to respond to human- animal conflicts in the area which has been identified as a hotspot.

5. Kannur is set to host an event to make the longest brownie cake today. Brownies Bakery from Kannur and Cochin Bakery in Kozhikode are attempting to set the Guiness world record by making and displaying the cake at the Kannur Jawahar stadium. The cake will be 700 ft long and weigh 2800 kg. Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the event.