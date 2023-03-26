HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala News developments on March 26, 2023

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

March 26, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address the valedictory event of socialist leader Arangil Sreedharan’s birth centenary celebrations at Kozhikode today.

2. The reconstituted State council of the Indian Union Muslim League will hold its first meeting at Kozhikode today.

3. District Congress Committees organise satyagraha at various centres today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to inaugurate satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram.

4. A special team under the Chief Conservator of Forests K.S Deepa has been deputed in Aralam in Kannur to respond to human- animal conflicts in the area which has been identified as a hotspot.

5. Kannur is set to host an event to make the longest brownie cake today. Brownies Bakery from Kannur and Cochin Bakery in Kozhikode are attempting to set the Guiness world record by making and displaying the cake at the Kannur Jawahar stadium. The cake will be 700 ft long and weigh 2800 kg. Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the event.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.