March 24, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kannur today evening. Students of Attappady under the Electoral Literacy Club reach out to tribal hamlets to ensure full participation of tribespeople in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to release a book on Kerala Mural painting in Kozhikode today. The author, artist Sasi Edavarad, is known for his mission to reclaim public spaces for mural art. Death of youth following narcotic drug overdose: Excise and police squads intensify day and night patrol covering abandoned buildings in municipal areas in Kozhikode.

Track latest news from Kerala here

