Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kannur today evening.
- Students of Attappady under the Electoral Literacy Club reach out to tribal hamlets to ensure full participation of tribespeople in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to release a book on Kerala Mural painting in Kozhikode today. The author, artist Sasi Edavarad, is known for his mission to reclaim public spaces for mural art.
- Death of youth following narcotic drug overdose: Excise and police squads intensify day and night patrol covering abandoned buildings in municipal areas in Kozhikode.
