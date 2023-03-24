Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- A petition seeking a directive to the Centre to enact a law banning the practice of male circumcision to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate state- level observance of World TB Day at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) will destroy narcotic material at Ambalamedu on ‘drugs disposal day’ today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to witness the event on a virtual platform.
- Health Minister Veena George to present Kayakalp awards to health care institutions promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices. The award function will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- Kalamassery municipality budget for 2023-24 to be presented today. The ruling UDF may require the support of the LDF in approving it in view of its wafer-thin majority in the council.
