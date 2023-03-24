March 24, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A petition seeking a directive to the Centre to enact a law banning the practice of male circumcision to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate state- level observance of World TB Day at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) will destroy narcotic material at Ambalamedu on ‘drugs disposal day’ today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to witness the event on a virtual platform.

Health Minister Veena George to present Kayakalp awards to health care institutions promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices. The award function will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.

Kalamassery municipality budget for 2023-24 to be presented today. The ruling UDF may require the support of the LDF in approving it in view of its wafer-thin majority in the council.

Read more news from Kerala here.