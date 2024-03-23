March 23, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public rally to oppose the Central Government’s move to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kasargode.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will chair the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) Election Campaign Committee (CEC) at the party’s State headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul will review the Lok Sabha poll arrangements for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad Lok Sabha constituencies at the IMA Hall at Kapoor in Ernakulam.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran will inaugurate the National Democratic Alliance’s Election Committee Office at K G Marar Bhavan, the BJP’s State headquarters, at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT