Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public rally to oppose the Central Government’s move to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kasargode.
- Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will chair the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) Election Campaign Committee (CEC) at the party’s State headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul will review the Lok Sabha poll arrangements for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad Lok Sabha constituencies at the IMA Hall at Kapoor in Ernakulam.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran will inaugurate the National Democratic Alliance’s Election Committee Office at K G Marar Bhavan, the BJP’s State headquarters, at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram.
