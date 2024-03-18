March 18, 2024 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

A petition filed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a case relating to the floating of masala bonds is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely to consider petitions filed by M. V. Narayanan and M. K. Jayaraj, vice chancellors of Sanskrit and Calicut Universities respectively against the Chancellor’s orders declaring their appointments void and asking them to vacate their posts. The Principal District and Sessions court in Ernakulam to receive the reconstructed documents in the Abhimanyu murder case that reportedly went missing. The court will also seek the views of the defence counsels in the case regarding the acceptance of the reconstructed documents today. A set of 13 documents had gone missing from the court. The search for the tiger that strayed into human habitation in Kannur several days back continues. A team of foresters from Kasaragod including tranquilizing experts have been pressed into service. Local residents continue their protest against the Forest department demanding immediate steps to capture the animal. As many as 300 children from the interiors of Wayanad will pay a visit to the Kozhikode beach for the first time. Nera Thinka, the tribal art, food, literature and medicine fest draws to a close in Kozhikode today.

