March 16, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate LDF election rallies at Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady in Wayanad district today evening. Dr. K. Jayaranjan, Vice Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission to inaugurate seminar on ‘Challenges to cooperative federalism’ organised by the Kerala Economics Association and Gulati Institute of Taxation and Finance (GIFT) at the Kerala university Senate chamber in Thiruvananthapuram today. Prof. MA Oommen, Professor Emeritus, GIFT will deliver the keynote address.

