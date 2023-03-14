Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala Assembly today: Opposition UDF to move adjournment motion to spotlight the police action against Opposition councillors at Koch Corporation office yesterday.
- Discussion and voting on the demands for grants in the Budget for Industries and Power.
- The suo motu case relating to the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- The High Court is likely to hear arguments on a petition by defeated LDF candidate Muhammed Mustafa challenging the election of Najeeb Kanthapuram of the UDF from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the NORKA Institute of Foreign languages in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the New India Literacy Programme by the Kerala State Literacy Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Tension is brewing in the Kozhikode Corporation after BJP workers were prevented from entering the treatment plant at Njeliyanparamba on Monday. BJP workers will take out a march to the plant today to protest the police action.
- UDF mounts pressure for the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar following the fracas at the Corporation office on Monday. The Opposition councillors will hold a symbolic council meeting today.
