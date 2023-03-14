March 14, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly today: Opposition UDF to move adjournment motion to spotlight the police action against Opposition councillors at Koch Corporation office yesterday. Discussion and voting on the demands for grants in the Budget for Industries and Power. The suo motu case relating to the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely to hear arguments on a petition by defeated LDF candidate Muhammed Mustafa challenging the election of Najeeb Kanthapuram of the UDF from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the NORKA Institute of Foreign languages in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the New India Literacy Programme by the Kerala State Literacy Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today. Tension is brewing in the Kozhikode Corporation after BJP workers were prevented from entering the treatment plant at Njeliyanparamba on Monday. BJP workers will take out a march to the plant today to protest the police action. UDF mounts pressure for the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar following the fracas at the Corporation office on Monday. The Opposition councillors will hold a symbolic council meeting today.

