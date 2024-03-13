March 13, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Congress to observe a State-wide protest today against the Central Government’s decision to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to chair a high-level meeting today to discuss the power situation in Kerala. With the scorching summer setting in early, the daily consumption of electricity in the State is soaring to a record high. Kerala is highly dependent on imported power to meet the rising demand.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the sale of Sabari K Rice at subsidised rate to counter the distribution of Bharat rice by the Centre.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will address the India Semiconductor Mission programme to be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IISER-Thiruvananthapuram today.

Selected artisans and their family members from Kozhikode will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online interactive meeting.

Mysterious drowning of a 26-year-old woman at Perambra in Kozhikode: Postmortem examination to be carried out today following allegations that she was murdered.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT