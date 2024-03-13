Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Congress to observe a State-wide protest today against the Central Government’s decision to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to chair a high-level meeting today to discuss the power situation in Kerala. With the scorching summer setting in early, the daily consumption of electricity in the State is soaring to a record high. Kerala is highly dependent on imported power to meet the rising demand.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the sale of Sabari K Rice at subsidised rate to counter the distribution of Bharat rice by the Centre.
- Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will address the India Semiconductor Mission programme to be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IISER-Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Selected artisans and their family members from Kozhikode will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online interactive meeting.
- Mysterious drowning of a 26-year-old woman at Perambra in Kozhikode: Postmortem examination to be carried out today following allegations that she was murdered.
