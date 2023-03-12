March 12, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Thrissur at 5 p.m. on Sunday to kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala. Earlier in the day, Mr. Shah will chair the party’s State leadership conclave to strategise the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election campaign. Union Minister of State, V. Muralidharan, and BJP State president, K. Surendran, will be present. Union Minister of State V. Muralidharan will meet the press in Thrissur to highlight the environmental pollution and “dire” public health situation caused by the toxic fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste management plant in Kochi. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition is organising a conclave on the air pollution in Kochi caused by the fire. Women’s rights activists under the aegis of the Forum for the Muslim Women’s Gender Justice will discuss inheritance rights for women from the minority community. Sunni Youth Parliament will convene in Malappuram. Playback singer K.S. Chitra to be the chief guest at the valedictory of Women’s Day celebration in Kochi.

