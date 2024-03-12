March 12, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

The Congress-led United Democratic Front will launch a State-wide protest today against the Central Government’s decision to enforce the CAA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the new biweekly Kollam-Tirupati Express today through a video conferencing network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch three One Station, One Product (OSOP) stalls at the Kozhikode railway station and one OSOP stall each at Vadakara and Koyilandy stations today as part of a nationwide network. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate a function to mark the State-wide distribution of school textbooks for the year 2024-25 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch India’s first Digital India futureLABS Centre at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Thiruvananthapuram today. He will also deliver a special address on ‘Catalyzing the next-gen Electronics System Design in Kerala’ at the event. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) challenging the investigation by SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) into the affairs of the company as part of its probe into the financial dealings between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few politicians. An autorickshaw driver died and three others were injured after the vehicle hit a sambar deer at Kalapara in Kothamangalam on Monday night. The deer shot across the three-wheeler following which the driver lost control of the vehicle. The annual budget of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit to be presented at the Syndicate meeting to be held at the main campus in Kalady today. Minister for Development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes K. Radhakrishnan to inaugurate ‘Nera Thinka 2024’, a native food-medicine-art-literature festival at KIRTADS (Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies of Scheduled castes and Scheduled Tribes) at Chevayur in Kozhikode.

