March 11, 2024

The Mukkola-Karode stretch of the National Highway 66 in Thiruvananthapuram and the Thalassery-Mahe bypass road will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi online today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the chief guest at the function at the Travancore Convention Centre, Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tourism Director P.B. Nooh to submit a report on the collapse of the floating bridge at Varkala to Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas today. As many as 15 people were injured when the handrail of the floating bridge broke away, throwing them into the sea on Saturday.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate a training programme organised by the Factories and Boilers department in association with International Labour Organisation in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate ladies hostel at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram today.

A major investment fraud running into crores of rupees centred around a private financial firm has been reported in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district. So far 11 cases have been registered on 51 petitions with more petitions continuing to be lodged. Two people, a father and son, have been arrested in this connection.

A petition by Aloshius Xavier, President, Kerala Students Union (KSU) seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede during a tech-fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) last year to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

Left-aligned employees of the University of Calicut will stage a protest today against the Chancellor’s decision to terminate Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj from service.

