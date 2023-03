March 11, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at Calicut Press Club event to honour former functionaries as part of its golden jubilee celebration. Debate between Jamaat Islami leader Mohammed Velam and atheist speaker and free thinker C Ravichandran on human morality. Ragam ‘23 enters second day. More events to come up at the annual cultural festival hosted by NIT-Calicut.