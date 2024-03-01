March 01, 2024 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

CPI national leader Annie Raja who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency will begin her campaign with road shows at Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta today evening. BJP Central Election Committee to announce first list of candidates today, including some from Kerala. Higher secondary, VHSE exams in Kerala begin today. 8.5 lakh students to take the HS exam at 2017 centres while more than 57,000 students will appear for the VHSE exams. Second day of the Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to call on the family of Sidharth, the student of the Kerala University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences hailing from Nedmangad in Thiruvananthapuram, who was found dead on the campus, allegedly following brutal ragging by his seniors.

