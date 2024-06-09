Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha is set to inaugurate a meeting on Knowledge society in Kochi today. The 52-day trawling ban comes into effect from midnight today in Kerala. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena will hold a press conference today in the wake of the arrest of the lone Malayali donor in the illegal organ trading and human trafficking case. Central and north Kerala are likely to receive heavy rains today. IMD has issued Orange Alert for two districts and Yellow Alerts for seven districts today. For the first time ever, a BJP nominee has been elected to the Syndicate of the University of Calicut. The LDF nominees have won eight of the 13 seats, including that of the students’ representative, while the UDF bagged four seats.

