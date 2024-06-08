Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Heavy rains will likely lash northern Kerala as the monsoon intensifies over the State. The IMD has declared an orange alert warning for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargode districts. Other districts will receive moderate to intense rainfall. CPI(M) State Secretariat is meeting on Saturday for the second consecutive day at the party’s State headquarters at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s dismal showing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stunning gains at the hustings, including Suresh Gopi’s upset win in Thrissur, and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) dominant showing in the State are on the table. Speaker A.N. Shamsheer is meeting the press in Thiruvananthapuram to outline government and legislative business likely to unfold on the floor of the House when the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly commences on June 10. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan is holding a press conference at the party’s State headquarters at Mararji Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Nearly 100 women, including students, from across the world will attend the UN Foundation’s Girls Up Conclave in Kochi.

