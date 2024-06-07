Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to release the progress report of three years of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala at a function to be held in the Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate a function at Ayyankali hall, Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the World Food Safety Day. Culture Minister Saji Cherian to inaugurate a function in at Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram today to launch the Balakeralam project to inculcate the values of tolerance, civic sense and the quest for knowledge in children. The CPI(M) state secretariat is meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the situation following the debacle in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections and discuss the claim raised by coalition partners CPI and Kerala Congress(M) for the Rajya Sabha seat. The Kerala High Court will hear a petition filed by CMRL and its officials for quashing the case registered by the ED in connection with the payout made by the company to the now defunct IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena. Two-day conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India begins at Samudra Hotel, Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram today.

