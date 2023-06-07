June 07, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malppuram district that claimed 22 lives. Ministers R.Bindu and V.N. Vasavan to visit Amal Jyothi Engineering college at Kanhirapally and hold talks with representatives of the management and students in a bid to defuse the tense situation on the campus following the alleged suicide of a girl student and the agitation by students demanding action against those responsible. Representatives of the Kerala Technological University are scheduled to visit the campus today. The governing council of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies to finalise its stand on the expulsion of three council members. The panel members had challenged the decision in the Kerala High Court. A water-based waste management facility set up a government high school, Elamakkara in Ernakulam, to be inaugurated today. The facility was set up with German assistance.

