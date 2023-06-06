June 06, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to announce the Kairali Research Awards in Thiruvananthapuram today. Seafood Exporters Association of India meets in Kochi today to discuss the sustainability of the Indian marine food industry. The monsoon session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) will begin today at Pastoral Orienation Centre in Kochi. The UDF has called for a hartal in Perambra, Rural Kozhikode, today after a crude bomb was hurled at the house of an IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) grama panchayat member from Kayanna. A march will be taken out to the office of the Principal of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital today to express solidarity with KK Harshina who has been hospitalized during an indefinite fast seeking action against those responsible for leaving behind a surgical instrument in her stomach after a C section surgery.

