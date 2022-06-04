Top Kerala news developments today

An aerial view of En Uru, the first tribal heritage village in Kerala, set up on 25 acres of land at Pookode in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 04, 2022 09:18 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on June 4, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

KSRTC unions to strike work

With no end in sight to the uncertainty over the disbursement of salary, trade unions in KSRTC declare indefinite strike from Monday.

Tribal heritage village to be opened

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan to open ‘En Uru’, the first tribal heritage village in the State at Pookode in Wayanad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doctors launch stir against suspension of colleague

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association members will stage a sit-in before the Kozhikode civil station today seeking revocation of the suspension of K.C. Ramesan, superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre, following the death of a remand prisoner who escaped from the facility and later died in a road accident. Doctors at the centre have decided to boycott outpatient services till he is reinstated.

Read more news from Kerala here