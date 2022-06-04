Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on June 4, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
KSRTC unions to strike work
With no end in sight to the uncertainty over the disbursement of salary, trade unions in KSRTC declare indefinite strike from Monday.
Tribal heritage village to be opened
Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan to open ‘En Uru’, the first tribal heritage village in the State at Pookode in Wayanad.
Doctors launch stir against suspension of colleague
The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association members will stage a sit-in before the Kozhikode civil station today seeking revocation of the suspension of K.C. Ramesan, superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre, following the death of a remand prisoner who escaped from the facility and later died in a road accident. Doctors at the centre have decided to boycott outpatient services till he is reinstated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.