June 30, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Outgoing Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant will be given an official send off at the Durbar hall in the Government Secretariat today evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function. Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will assume office as State Police Chief today evening at the Kerala Police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Outgoing State Police Chief Anil Kant will be given a ceremonial send off with a parade at the Special Armed police ground, Paroorkada today morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge centre and the Space museum at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. ISRO chairman S.Somnath will preside over the function. The space museum is a joint initiative of ISRO and the state government. BJP State president K Surendran to inaugurate a janasabha in Kalamassery as part of the party’s programmes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency-Krishnakumar. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce orders on anticipatory bail petitions filed by Shyju, Principal of the Kattakada Christian College and A Vishak, SFI leader in the college, the accused in a forgery case. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the ladies hostel of the Government Ayurveda college in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT