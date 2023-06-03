Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will attend the convocation ceremony of the Kerala Agricultural University at Thrissur today.
- Pattanchery in Palakkad to be declared the first Amrutvanam panchayat in the country. The occasion will witness a rare gathering of tree planters today, ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5.
- Former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph will address a seminar organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan will attend a seminar related to the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha at Vadakara today.
- A three-day campaign to make Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam waste-free to start today.
- Calicut University Syndicate meeting today.
