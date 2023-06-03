June 03, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will attend the convocation ceremony of the Kerala Agricultural University at Thrissur today. Pattanchery in Palakkad to be declared the first Amrutvanam panchayat in the country. The occasion will witness a rare gathering of tree planters today, ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5. Former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph will address a seminar organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers in Thiruvananthapuram today. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan will attend a seminar related to the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha at Vadakara today. A three-day campaign to make Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam waste-free to start today. Calicut University Syndicate meeting today.

