June 29, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Prayers held at mosques and Idgahs across Kerala as Muslims celebrate Eid Ul-Ad’ha. The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Guruvayur Devaswom to a petition seeking to set up a rehabilitation centre for aged elephants and to provide elephants under the Devaswom nutritional diet. Allegations of financial fraud rock the Kudumbasree Mission in West Kochi. The Opposition Leader in the Kochi Corporation council demands a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT