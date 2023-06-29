  1. Prayers held at mosques and Idgahs across Kerala as Muslims celebrate Eid Ul-Ad’ha.
  2. The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Guruvayur Devaswom to a petition seeking to set up a rehabilitation centre for aged elephants and to provide elephants under the Devaswom nutritional diet.
  3. Allegations of financial fraud rock the Kudumbasree Mission in West Kochi. The Opposition Leader in the Kochi Corporation council demands a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.