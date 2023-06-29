- Prayers held at mosques and Idgahs across Kerala as Muslims celebrate Eid Ul-Ad’ha.
- The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Guruvayur Devaswom to a petition seeking to set up a rehabilitation centre for aged elephants and to provide elephants under the Devaswom nutritional diet.
- Allegations of financial fraud rock the Kudumbasree Mission in West Kochi. The Opposition Leader in the Kochi Corporation council demands a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.
