June 28, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a slew of infrastructure facilities in the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University today. These include an auditorium named after EMS Namboodiripad, a Translational Research and Innovation Centre, International Centre for Study and Research, and A.R. Raja Raja Varma Translation Study Centre. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate the Microwave Material Laboratory building and also lay the foundation stone for the Ayyappa Panicker Memorial Foreign Languages building. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will launch the first phase of the School of Communication and Information Sciences building and Centre for Academic and Professional Training (C-APT). The election to the state unit of the Youth Congress begins today amid the factional feud in the organisation. The new office bearers will be elected through an online polling process over the course of a month. The drama over Thrikkakara municipal chairperson continues. Ajitha Thankappan is likely to resign today to make way for a new chairperson from the Congress party.

