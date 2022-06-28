Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 28, Tuesday

The anticipatory bail plea by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, will come up before the High Court today. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Second day of Assembly session: Opposition to continue the protest against the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

2. UDF to give notice for adjournment motion on the alleged attempt to derail the investigation into the UAE gold smuggling case following the statement given by Swapna Suresh.

3. Calling attention motion to urge the Central Govt to exclude densely populated areas in the state from the SC order on buffer zone around forests.

4. Discussion and voting for demands for grants in the budget.

5. Settler farmers and residents of hill region under the auspices of Thamarassery Diocese to take out a march to Kozhikode Collectorate seeking the Govt's intervention on the buffer zone issue.

6. Petition filed by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case,seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered on the complaint of K.T.Jaleel to come up before HC.

7. The Special Court trying the actor abduction and rape case will pronounce its order in the prosecution plea to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep.