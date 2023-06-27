ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

June 27, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Kerala on June 27, 2023

Kerala Bureau

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev to inaugurate State-level function to mark International MSMEs Day in Thiruvananthapuram on June 27, 2023. File | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

1. Industries Minister P. Rajeev to inaugurate State-level function to mark International MSMEs Day in Thiruvananthapuram today. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function.

2. Social Justice Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram to launch an initiative launched by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission to create employment opportunities for transgenders.

3. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate a kick off workshop on Kerala’s energy transition organised by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) and the World Resource Institute (India) in Thiruvananthapuram today.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate this year’s Onathinoru muram pachakari, a scheme to promote homestead farming of vegetables to meet the increased demand during the Onam festival season.

5. A petition by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking interim bail for three months in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, for his medical treatment at a private hospital of his choice is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

6. The High Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea filed by Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar in a conspiracy case.

7. A petition filed by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to drop the case of attempt to murder on CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan against him to come up before the High Court.

8. The Syndicate of the Kerala University is meeting today to discuss the fake degree certificate row involving former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas. The meeting will also deliberate on possible action against MSM College, Kayamkulam, for lapses in ensuring the veracity of certificates submitted for MCom admission.

9. South West monsoon intensifies in Kerala. Nine districts on alert as IMD issues heavy rainfall warning.

10. A protest march will be taken out today to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode) by an action panel seeking justice for K.K. Harshina, who has been on an agitation for over a month demanding compensation for an alleged medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode.

11. The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting today. Re-tendering of STP works at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu and the money embezzlement scam by Kudumbasree Neighbourhood groups are likely to rock the council.

Read more news from Kerala here.

