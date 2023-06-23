June 23, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The State Crime Branch police will likely question the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, K. Sudhakaran, MP, about suspected transactions with child abuse case convict and alleged fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. Kerala High Court will likely hear a petition by Kerala Private Hospitals Association regarding healthcare workers from wanton workplace violence. Minister for Local Self Government, M.B. Rajesh, will deliver the keynote address at a two-day national workshop in Kochi on innovative approaches to poverty alleviation..

