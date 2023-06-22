June 22, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Former SFI leader K.Vidya who was arrested yesterday on the charge of producing forged documents to secure a job as a guest lecturer in a college, will be produced in court at Mannarkad in Palakkad today. A suo motu case initiated in the wake of Tanur boat tragedy will come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely to pronounce its order on an appeal filed by Priya Varghese, wife of K.K Ragesh, Private secretary to the Chief Minister, against a single judge’s order directing Kannur University to reconsider her credentials including her teaching experience, and decide whether she should continue in the rank list for the post of Malayalam Associate Professor. The indefinite satyagraha by K.K. Harshina, the woman who is demanding action against those responsible for the alleged botched-up surgery performed on her at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode completes a month today. There is no official response from the government over her demand. The Kozhikode city police have arrested a gang of four habitual offenders suspected of sexual assault on a schoolboy and threatening his friends. Two police personnel were injured during the operation to apprehend them from their hideout.

