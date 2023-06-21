Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- An anticipatory bail petition filed by KPCC President K. Sudhakran in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is likely to come up before the High Court today.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Naval Staff participate in a yoga session with Navy personnel on board indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard.
- Various yoga sessions and functions will mark the International Yoga Day celebrations across the State today.
- Former Minister M.A. Kuttapan (75) passed away in Kochi. He was Minister for Backward Classes Welfare in the A.K. Antony Ministry in 2001.
