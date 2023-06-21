June 21, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

An anticipatory bail petition filed by KPCC President K. Sudhakran in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is likely to come up before the High Court today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Naval Staff participate in a yoga session with Navy personnel on board indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard. Various yoga sessions and functions will mark the International Yoga Day celebrations across the State today. Former Minister M.A. Kuttapan (75) passed away in Kochi. He was Minister for Backward Classes Welfare in the A.K. Antony Ministry in 2001.

