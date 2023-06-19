June 19, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a case for including prevention-oriented programs on sexual abuse in school curriculum. A trial court in Kochi will pass its order today on the bail plea of Zubair Derakshandeh, the Pakistan national who was arrested by the Indian Navy in connection with a recent drug seizure off the seas of Kochi. The NCB had taken custody of the accused from the Indian Navy on May 15 in Kochi and a case was booked. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will announce the results of the KEAM 2023 entrance examination for admission to engineering courses in 2023-24 academic year. Director General of Aeronautical Systems at DRDO Tessy Thomas will inaugurate the Kerala University Researchers’ Festival ‘Heights 2023’. Former IISc Director P. Balram will deliver the keynote address. The four-day event will showcase the research achievements of the university. The Kozhikode district-level Travel Facilitation Committee is meeting today to plan the implementation of various road safety projects for students.

Track latest news from Kerala here

