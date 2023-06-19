Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a case for including prevention-oriented programs on sexual abuse in school curriculum.
- A trial court in Kochi will pass its order today on the bail plea of Zubair Derakshandeh, the Pakistan national who was arrested by the Indian Navy in connection with a recent drug seizure off the seas of Kochi. The NCB had taken custody of the accused from the Indian Navy on May 15 in Kochi and a case was booked.
- Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will announce the results of the KEAM 2023 entrance examination for admission to engineering courses in 2023-24 academic year.
- Director General of Aeronautical Systems at DRDO Tessy Thomas will inaugurate the Kerala University Researchers’ Festival ‘Heights 2023’. Former IISc Director P. Balram will deliver the keynote address. The four-day event will showcase the research achievements of the university.
- The Kozhikode district-level Travel Facilitation Committee is meeting today to plan the implementation of various road safety projects for students.
