Top Kerala News developments today

June 17, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. New solar power plant, ready for commissioning at Nallalam in Kozhikode, will be inaugurated by Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty today.

2. CPI(M) leader C.S. Sujatha and Shanimol Usman of the Congress will take part in the release of a book on Dakshayani Velayudhan, the only Malayali member of Indian Constituent Assembly, at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam today.

