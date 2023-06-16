June 16, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Akhila Nandakumar, the news channel reporter summoned by the Crime Branch probing the mark list row to depose before it today, on a petition filed by the SFI State secretary, is unlikely to comply with the notice. She has also been asked to produce the footage of the events from the day the row erupted. The Crime Branch may have to issue fresh notice to the reporter.

Kerala will approach the Supreme Court against the centre’s decision to slash borrowing limit, says former Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac. The fiscal rights of the state have now emerged an important political issue, he said.

The CPI(M) Ernakulam district committee to recommend the removal of P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, as president of district sports council, in the wake of his open spat with former State sports council president Mercykuttan. The party will also suspend membership of CITU leader Anil Kumar for buying a luxury car for his son.

