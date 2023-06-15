June 15, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Havana on a 2- day visit to Cuba. He is accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, among others. The delegation will hold talks with prominent personalities in Cuba.

The Congress party’s conclave for block committee presidents of North Kerala districts will conclude in Kozhikode today.

The results of the Kerala Plus One exams are expected today.

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the case relating to payment of salary to KSRTC employees before the 5th of every month.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT