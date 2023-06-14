Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today,
- AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to attend the party’s two-day northern area conclave of newly elected block committee presidents in Kozhikode today.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider an anticipatory bail petition by Visakh, former secretary of SFI Kattakkada unit, in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case.
- V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, will elaborate on the outcome of the third G20 Framework Working Group Meet in Kochi.
- Digital varsity vice-chancellor Saji Gopinath to open workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Kozhikode today.
- A discussion on media emergency is being held in Kozhikode today as part of a public protest under the banner of Forum for media freedom against government action on reporters. Actor Joy Mathew, journalists NP. Chekkutty, A. Sajeevan, orator A.P. Ahammed to take part.
ADVERTISEMENT