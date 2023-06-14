June 14, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today,

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to attend the party’s two-day northern area conclave of newly elected block committee presidents in Kozhikode today.

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider an anticipatory bail petition by Visakh, former secretary of SFI Kattakkada unit, in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, will elaborate on the outcome of the third G20 Framework Working Group Meet in Kochi.

Digital varsity vice-chancellor Saji Gopinath to open workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Kozhikode today.

A discussion on media emergency is being held in Kozhikode today as part of a public protest under the banner of Forum for media freedom against government action on reporters. Actor Joy Mathew, journalists NP. Chekkutty, A. Sajeevan, orator A.P. Ahammed to take part.