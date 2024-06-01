Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Southwest monsoon intensifies in north and central Kerala. IMD issues yellow alert warning of heavy rains for five districts. UDF to organise day-long siege of the Kochi Corporation against the alleged failure in pre-monsoon works leading to severe inundation of the city in the rain even before the onset of monsoon. The Communist Marxist Party (CMP) district council is organising a protest before the Secretariat gate in Thiruvananthapuram today to highlight the alleged failure of the administration to address the recurrent flooding in the city. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to inaugurate the State leadership camp of the Thayyal Thozhilali (Tailoring workers) Congress at Adhyapaka Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram today.

